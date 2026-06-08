Crews to start prescribed fires in San Luis Obispo County on Monday

Starting Monday, crews with California State Parks will be conducting prescribed burns in San Luis Obispo County. Firefighters will burn brush piles at Hearst San Simeon State Park and Morro Bay State Park.

Some of the burns will happen behind Los Osos Middle School. Officials say the goal is to reduce wildfire risks and help native plants grow.

Crews will only burn on weekdays wehn the weather is safe and firefighters will stay on site all day to monitor the flames. The controlled burns will continue through July 3.