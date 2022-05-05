Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show returns to Central Coast

A weekend filled with classic cars is on the schedule for Morro Bay as the Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show returns to the Central Coast after a two-year break.

The car show runs from Thursday to Sunday, May 5-8. It kicks off with pre-registration on Thursday evening and will conclude with an awards presentation on Sunday. The cars will cruise down the streets of Morro Bay on Friday night and be displayed in the "Show & Shine" event on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say that past events have drawn more than 500 registrants, including locals and visitors.

The car show kicked off in 1997 and has returned every year except for 2020 and 2021, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised by the car show is donated to local community service organizations.

More information about the car show is available online.