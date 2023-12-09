Crumbl Cookies in San Luis Obispo closes permanently a few months after opening

Crumbl Cookies in San Luis Obispo has closed permanently.

The storefront officially closed on December 4.

Representatives with the company did not provide the exact reason for the closure. A sign on the front doors of the location said that the location — unaffiliated with the locations in other cities — has closed permanently.

The other local Crumbl Cookies stores in Pismo Beach, Santa Maria and Paso Robles will remain open.

The San Luis Obispo location at 481 Madonna Rd., Ste. D opened just a few months ago on Aug. 18. The closure surprised a resident who learned of the closure as a KSBY photographer was in the area.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its 4.25" wide cookies and a rotating menu of six weekly flavors.

There are more than 500 locations across the country.