Crumbl Cookies in San Luis Obispo closes permanently a few months after opening

The storefront officially closed on December 4.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Crumbl Cookies in San Luis Obispo has closed permanently.

Representatives with the company did not provide the exact reason for the closure. A sign on the front doors of the location said that the location — unaffiliated with the locations in other cities — has closed permanently.

The other local Crumbl Cookies stores in Pismo Beach, Santa Maria and Paso Robles will remain open.

The San Luis Obispo location at 481 Madonna Rd., Ste. D opened just a few months ago on Aug. 18. The closure surprised a resident who learned of the closure as a KSBY photographer was in the area.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its 4.25" wide cookies and a rotating menu of six weekly flavors.

There are more than 500 locations across the country.

