CSU Board of Trustees approves $1 billion Cal Poly housing plan

During a meeting this July, the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees approved a 10-year program to expand and improve student housing at Cal Poly.

The $1 billion Future Housing Plan includes new construction and major renovations, according to Cal Poly officials.

Among the structures being renovated are six red brick residential halls, all of which are over 60 years old.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong says he is pleased that the CSU Board of Trustees is in support of this program.

“When new construction is complete, University Housing will be able to accommodate all second-year students on campus, connecting them to the community at large, including co-curricular resources and services to better support their retention and academic success.”

Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey is also optimistic about the project.

"Being able to house all second-year students on campus gives us an opportunity to check in more often with them to provide that support and connection to services and programs that enhance their academic success.”

The Future Housing Plan will bring 4,100 additional beds to campus housing.

Phase one of construction begins this summer, and the final phase is expected to be completed sometime in 2030.

The University says housing will remain open during construction with no loss of bed spaces.

