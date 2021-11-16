Cub Scouts delivery enough for nearly 1,000 meals

On Monday afternoon, Cub Scout Pack 13 dropped off 1,119 lbs. of food at the SLO Food Bank.

The donation marked the results of the pack's Scouting for Food project that kicked off in early November.

The Scouts, who passed out flyers and paper bags to neighbors, gathered enough food to serve meals to 933 people.

"We're helping the people that need to have food, and we're bringing in actually quite a bit," Ben Errico, a member of the Arrow of Light Den and a second-year Webelos Scout. "We got two truckloads and quite a bit of carts as well."

The donations go to the SLO Food Bank, which works to ease hunger in communities across San Luis Obispo County.