Cuesta College starts Spring 2022 semester Tuesday, COVID-19 precautions in place

The Spring 2022 semester started Tuesday at Cuesta College.

Approximately 50% of the college's classes will be in person at the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

For those who are returning to campus, the college's vaccine requirement remains in effect and free COVID-19 testing will be available at both campuses for students and employees.

"I do feel safe, I think Cuesta has taken the move to make everyone feel safe and welcome and I really appreciate that," said student, Mckenzie Quinn.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, courses initially scheduled to be in-person may be converted online. Students affected by the change will receive communication from their instructors.