Cuesta EMT Students Donate AEDs to local homeless shelter

Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 28, 2022
Last week, students from the Cuesta College EMT program presented the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) with two Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The students say they created this project because they wanted to support their communities by providing life-saving equipment to the ECHO locations in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

ECHO said they were extremely grateful to be the recipient of the student’s generosity and said they have wanted to obtain AEDs at their shelters for several years now.

AEDs for Hearts provided one AED at a reduced cost and then generously offered to match the students by donating a second AED to their project.

This was a student-run project, and all funds were raised through their class, friends, and family.

