Cut off for days due to Hwy 166 closure, supplies delivered to New Cuyama

For days, flames from the Gifford Fire forced the closure of Highway 166, isolating the small town of New Cuyama from the rest of Santa Barbara County and raising concerns over how residents would get essential supplies.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which makes regular deliveries to the rural community, worried it wouldn’t be able to complete its run this week. The nonprofit relies on the two-lane highway to bring in groceries, fresh produce and emergency items, a lifeline for many in the valley.

Those concerns lifted when the highway reopened earlier this week, but the sense of urgency remained. Delays were still expected, and for many residents, the delivery was more critical than ever.

“This delivery really highlights our commitment to emergency preparedness,” said Laurel Alcantar, director of marketing with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “It also highlights our partnerships nationally, locally and statewide.”

The Gifford Fire has made it even harder for residents to reach grocery stores or access fresh food. The nearest major supermarket is roughly 50 miles away in Santa Maria, and with road closures, that trip becomes nearly impossible.

“With the fire, we were not able to go to Santa Maria as we usually do,” said New Cuyama resident Allison Mann. “It’s really a blessing to have the food available, especially the fresh fruit and vegetables.”

The foodbank has served New Cuyama for decades, and its deliveries are a fixture in town life. They are made possible not just by the organization’s staff, but also by community volunteers, including firefighters who have been helping unload boxes almost every third Friday of the month.

“The guys from the fire station are here; they help us out if they’re not on a call,” said Martha Yepez, program manager at the Cuyama Valley Resource Center. “Some of these boxes are heavy, and having that extra help makes a big difference for our neighbors.”

On Friday morning, the foodbank left Santa Maria at 7 a.m. to avoid fire-related traffic. The truck was loaded with emergency food boxes from the California Department of Social Services, along with bottled water, rice, peanut butter, canned tuna and other shelf-stable items. For residents who depend on these deliveries, it was a relief to see the truck pull in.

Before heading out to fight the Gifford Fire, firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department once again stepped in to assist with distribution.

“Especially now, the Gifford Fire has been going on and it’s tough for residents to kind of get out and get some vital things like groceries and stuff like that," said firefighter Brad Olsen. "It's just another way that we're able to help the community and provide a service even if it's not, you know, an emergency call."

Olsen said firefighters see firsthand how quickly rural communities can become isolated during emergencies, and the Foodbank’s preparation means help arrives faster.

Meanwhile, Yepez says the delivery is more than just food; it’s a sign to residents that they are not forgotten, even when the community feels cut off.

“This truck is essential to the community, so people look forward to coming and picking up,” she said.

The Foodbank says it plans to maintain its regular New Cuyama deliveries and is prepared to ramp-up supplies whenever disaster strikes.