Cyber Monday deals in San Luis Obispo County include both gifts and experiences

Whether it’s Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the holiday season on the Central Coast is packed with opportunities for discounts and deals. This year, businesses across San Luis Obispo County are using the shopping days to attract customers — not just with products, but with memorable experiences.

Businesses took to social media and online platforms to promote seasonal sales, often extending discounts beyond a single day.

One such business is Pashion Footwear, founded by San Luis Obispo native and Cal Poly alum Haley Pavone. Known for her innovative convertible heels, Pavone says the holiday shopping weekend is one of the most important times of the year.

“This past weekend has consistently been in the top three biggest revenue periods of the entire year,” Pavone said.

Beyond retail goods, the Central Coast offers something uniquely local: the gift of experiences.

“People are attached to memories, to experiences, and when we’re able to deliver something memorable, not just a transaction, our businesses see customers come back,” said Luis Mendoza, General Manager of Vespera Resort in Pismo Beach.

Mendoza says their Cyber Monday specials are designed to encourage visitors to book winter stays in a typically tourist-heavy town during the quieter months.

“Right now, when occupancy tends to dip during the colder months, we get creative with seasonal promotions, offering experiences that really showcase the area,” he said

In Morro Bay, tourism slows in the winter, but that hasn’t stopped local adventure companies from finding inventive ways to draw people in.

Estero Adventures offers self-guided boat tours and used Cyber Monday to roll out special discounts aimed at locals.

“We teach people how to ride these and give them a new perspective on Morro Bay that you just can’t get anywhere else,” Estero Adventures employee Eric Enamorado explained. “Making that experience more accessible is something we take pride in, and it helps keep us going before the big influx of visitors in the summer.”

Whether it’s a shop selling handcrafted gifts or a business offering a night by the ocean, Cyber Monday across the county is about more than snagging bargains. For many, it’s about fostering year-round engagement to keep beloved local spots thriving from season to season.

“Keeping this engagement throughout the year is important for all of the businesses here so they can keep giving you fun experiences in the summer and stick around through every season,” Enamorado said.

For a full list of where to experience and shop this holiday season, you can visit the SLO CAL website.