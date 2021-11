Around 3:48 P.M, Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The crash occurred on Highway 154 and Foxen Canyon Road.

Fire officials treated the driver at the scene. However, the cyclist, who was critically injured had to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause on the incident is under investigation.

Local authorities warn of traffic delays in the area.