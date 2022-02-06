Dairy Creek Disc Golf Championship taking place this weekend.

Professional and amateur disc golfers are in San Luis Obispo this weekend for the first ever Dairy Creek Disc Golf Championship.

144 players will be competing today and tomorrow at the 18-hole disc golf tournament

The competition is divided into amateur and professional divisions.

The sporting event is a c tier tournament from the Professional Disc Golf Association.

The game is scored the same as golf but instead of swinging a club.

They swing their arm aiming their discs at the hole.

"These are what you call putters if you get a couple disc's just like golf where you have a driver and then you have like a fairway driver, and you have a mid-range which would equate to like a seven iron or a six iron so it has the same idea so yeah its a lot of fun,” explained Chad Haines, a resident in San Luis Obispo.

Dairy Creek charges five dollars to play their disc golf course.

