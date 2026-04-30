'Dancing with Our Stars' fundraiser helps support survivors

PASO ROBLES — The Lumina Alliance is hosting its "Dancing with Our Stars" fundraising event in Paso Robles this weekend to support survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

The event features local leaders competing as star dancers in a two-night gala.

Attendees will enjoy dinner, cocktails, local wine and beer, and sweet treats, according to event organizers.

"This is our largest fundraiser and as we continue to lose government funding, it is essential that we raise funds and we count on the community to step up and support survivors so that we can continue to provide those life saving services for those victims," said Jennifer Adams, the CEO of Lumina Alliance.

"This event is super special and impacts the lives of not just the dancers, but also the people who attend," Adams said. "We highlight 6 survivors talking about their life saving services that they received, and it's super impactful for the Audience to experience that as well as the fun of the dancing."

The event is sold out, but the public can still vote for their favorite dancers and donate until 8 p.m. Saturday night at luminanights.org.