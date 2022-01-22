Darius Rucker to perform at 2022 California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced that three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Rucker’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This is his first performance at the California MidState Fair. Ticket prices for the show are $30, $40, $50, $70, and $90 (Pit, standing only).

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first country music album in 2008, Rucker has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus ten No. 1 singles on country radio.

In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.

He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the charts of country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021.

Rucker supports the MUSC Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament.

Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31. This year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

