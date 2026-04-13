Daytime traffic control in effect on southbound lanes of Highway 41 this week

Travelers heading southbound on Highway 41 east of Cholame can expect daytime traffic control this week.

Monday, April 13, and Friday, April 17, crews will be working on the southbound lanes, north of the Highway 41/46 interchange to 15 miles south of the Highway 33/41 intersection. According to Caltrans, one-way traffic control will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the week, the shoulder adjacent to the work will also be closed as crews install a new driveway for Verizon site access on Highway 41.

No major traffic delays are expected as a result of the project.