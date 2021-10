The deadline to enroll your child in a youth basketball league in Santa Maria is approaching.

The date to register by is next Wednesday, October 27.

The league starts November 8 and is for 1st through 8th graders.

It costs $40 for city residents and $50 for those who live outside Santa Maria.

Mandatory skill assessment sessions are needed after registering, and will be held starting November 2 at the Edward Community Center.

To sign up visit the Santa Maria website.