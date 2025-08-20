Deadline nearing for Santa Maria Valley Celebrate Philanthropy award nominations

Time is running out to recognize those who make a difference in the Santa Maria Valley community.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Foundation hosts a Celebrate Philanthropy event to shine a light on a local person, couple or family, who has gone out of their way to improve the lives of those around them.

If someone you know comes to mind, you can nominate them at sbfoundation.org.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Honorees will be announced mid-September before a luncheon in November.

