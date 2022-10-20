Deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 24

In California, the voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election, is Monday, October 24.

Registering by this deadline ensures that voters receive all the voting materials they will need.

All California residents are eligible to vote as long as they are U.S. citizens and at least 18 on or before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

There are several ways to register to vote:

1. Register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov

2. Paper applications can be found at most U.S. Post Offices or the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as in County Elections Division offices.

To assist voters in meeting the registration deadline, County Elections Division offices will be open Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to regular business hours.

Official Vote by Mail ballots has been mailed to all active registered voters in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters, Joe Holland wants to remind voters to check their registration status if they have not received a ballot.

Eligible citizens can check their registration status online or by calling the County Elections Division at 1-800-722-8683. Voters should update their registration if they have moved or changed their name.

If you miss the October 24 deadline, you may use the conditional voter registration process through Election Day, available only at the County Elections Division offices or a polling place to register to vote and vote. Ballots cast conditionally will be processed once the County Elections Division has completed the voter registration verification process.

The three County Elections Division offices are open for voting, voter registration and voter questions through Election Day, November 8.

1. Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays

2. Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102 from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays

3. Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134 from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays