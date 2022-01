Dean Albro was sworn in as the City Manager for Lompoc on Tuesday night.

The ceremony happened at the start of the Lompoc City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

On Dec. 7, Albro was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Jim Throop, who resigned in November.

Albro was sworn in by City Clerk Stacey Haddon.

Albro left his previous role as Management Services Director to become City Manager. He has been a resident of Lompoc for 46 years.