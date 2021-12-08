Lompoc City Council appoints Dean Albro to fill city manager role

On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council voted to appoint Dean Albro as City Manager ahead of Jim Throop's departure in January.

The council's vote means that Albro, currently serving as Management Services Director, will permanently fill the role. He will begin on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The vote was 4-1 in favor of Albro's appointment. Councilwoman Gilda Cordova was the sole opposing vote.

Cordova says that she supports Albro moving into the city manager role, but wanted more time to consider the appointment.

Albro has worked for the city since 2012, first as an accounting supervisor and then as an accounting and revenue manager. For the past three years, Albro has worked as management services director for the city.

He has been a resident of Lompoc for 46 years.