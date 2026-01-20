Decades-old cold case in San Luis Obispo County now solved

A decades-old homicide in San Luis Obispo County has now been solved.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the November 15, 1983 shooting death of Dorothy “Toby” Tate was reopened using “modern investigative techniques, including advanced DNA genealogy analysis.”

Blood evidence recovered at the crime scene about three miles north of Hearst Castle along Highway 1 was submitted for forensic genealogy and results, according to the sheriff’s office. It identified Steven Richard Hardy as a contributor and was confirmed through DNA comparison with a close family member, the sheriff’s office announced.

Authorities say there were initially no suspects in the case, which remained open for many years and eventually reopened by Cold Case/Unsolved Homicide Detective Clint Cole.

The sheriff’s office says fingerprints recovered from a Coca-Cola can initially found at the scene placed Charley Sneed there.

“Both Hardy and Sneed were residents of Texas at the time and are now deceased. No evidence suggests the involvement of any additional suspects,” the sheriff’s office announced in a press release.

“Detective Cole determined that the two men were involved in the murder of Toby Tate beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence indicates the crime was likely committed during a burglary or theft, as property belonging to the victim was later pawned in California,” the sheriff’s office announced.

Cole is also credited with helping solve other high-profile murder cases in San Luis Obispo County, including those of Kristin Smart and Nancy Woodrum.

“This case demonstrates the power of modern forensic science and the commitment of Detective Cole, who never stopped working to bring justice to victims and their families,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson in a press release.

“Given the totality of the evidence, the Sheriff’s Office has requested and received review by the District Attorney’s Office, confirming that sufficient probable cause exists to support prosecution had the suspects been alive,” the press released stated, adding that the case is now closed as “exceptionally cleared.”

KSBY Community Reporter Valentina Saldana will have more on the investigation and steps taken to close the case, along with hearing from Cole and a family member of the victim, on KSBY News Tuesday evening.