Defendant in deadly Harris Grade crash pleads not guilty to murder

The driver allegedly involved in a deadly crash on Harris Grade Road last week has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The charges stemmed from a crash just north of Lompoc last Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Brian Hernandez Cervantes was speeding and driving recklessly when he went off the road at a curve and crashed into a tree.

Two young girls, 3-year-old Stella Aliyah Hernandez and 7-month-old Luna Alani Hernandez, died at the scene.

Hernandez Cervantes is due back in court on January 22.