Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Defendant in deadly Harris Grade crash pleads not guilty to murder

court gavel scales of justice.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The driver allegedly involved in a deadly crash on Harris Grade Road last week has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The charges stemmed from a crash just north of Lompoc last Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Brian Hernandez Cervantes was speeding and driving recklessly when he went off the road at a curve and crashed into a tree.

Two young girls, 3-year-old Stella Aliyah Hernandez and 7-month-old Luna Alani Hernandez, died at the scene.

Hernandez Cervantes is due back in court on January 22.

Previous Coverage

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg