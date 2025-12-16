Defendant in Hwy 166 murder case appears in court

A man charged with being an accessory to a deadly shooting near Santa Maria will remain behind bars after appearing in court on Monday.

Abel Angel Santiago, 23, was in court for a bail reduction hearing, but a judge denied his request.

Santiago is charged in connection with the death of Margarito Ventura, 26, who was found dead along Highway 166 near Suey Creek Road in November.

The California Highway Patrol is reportedly still looking for a second suspect in the case.

Santiago remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

He has pleaded not guilty to the accessory charge and is due back in court on Jan. 12, 2026, for a pre-preliminary hearing.

