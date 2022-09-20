Watch Now
Defense wants new trial for man convicted of San Luis Obispo woman's 2018 murder

Kristen Marti's body was found along Prefumo Canyon Road
Robert Koehler during his 2018 preliminary hearing
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 20, 2022
The defense for the man convicted of murdering a San Luis Obispo woman in 2018 wants their client to have a new trial.

Robert Koehler was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday but instead another a hearing to discuss a potential motion requesting a new trial was put in its place, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

A San Luis Obispo County jury in July found 40-year-old Koehler guilty of murdering Kristen Marti and found true a special allegation that he used a knife in the killing.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued Koehler not only brutally murdered Marti and dumped her body in a creek, but also planned it.

Marti’s body was found along Prefumo Canyon Road outside San Luis Obispo weeks after she was reported missing.

Koehler was a person-of-interest in the case shortly after Marti went missing and was later arrested in May 2018.

The DA's Office said Tuesday morning that Koehler's defense had not filed a written motion specifying a basis for a new trial. A new sentencing date had also not yet been set.

His murder conviction carries a possible life sentence.

