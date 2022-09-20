Defense wants new trial for man convicted of San Luis Obispo woman's 2018 murder

The defense for the man convicted of murdering a San Luis Obispo woman in 2018 wants their client to have a new trial.

Robert Koehler was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday but instead another a hearing to discuss a potential motion requesting a new trial was put in its place, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

A San Luis Obispo County jury in July found 40-year-old Koehler guilty of murdering Kristen Marti and found true a special allegation that he used a knife in the killing.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued Koehler not only brutally murdered Marti and dumped her body in a creek, but also planned it.

Marti’s body was found along Prefumo Canyon Road outside San Luis Obispo weeks after she was reported missing.

Koehler was a person-of-interest in the case shortly after Marti went missing and was later arrested in May 2018.

The DA's Office said Tuesday morning that Koehler's defense had not filed a written motion specifying a basis for a new trial. A new sentencing date had also not yet been set.

His murder conviction carries a possible life sentence.

