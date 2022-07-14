Verdict reached in Kristen Marti murder trial

A verdict has been reached in the Kristen Marti murder trial.

A San Luis Obispo County jury began deliberating the fate of Robert Kohler late Tuesday afternoon and resumed deliberations Thursday morning.

They found Koehler, 40, guilty of first-degree murder for the 2018 murder of Marti, 26, whose body was found along Prefumo Canyon Road outside San Luis Obispo.

The jury also found true a special allegation that he used a knife in the killing.

During closing arguments earlier this week, the prosecution argued Koehler not only brutally murdered Marti and dumped her body in a creek, but also planned it.

Koehler’s defense attorney argued that the prosecution had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt and also questioned multiple times whether the body found in March of 2018 was, in fact, Marti's, citing DNA comparisons.

Koehler was arrested in May of 2018. Opening statements in the case got underway at the beginning of June.

He faces life behind bars. A sentencing date has not yet been set.