Delays expected along Hwy 101 near Avila Beach Thursday morning

Drivers heading northbound on Highway 101 through Pismo Beach Thursday morning into the early afternoon should prepare for some delays.

Caltrans reports the #2 lane will be closed near Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for emergency guardrail and treatment repair for what was described as a "safety device."

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

The closure comes days after the start of the 40-day closure of Avila Beach Drive due to roundabout work.

San Luis Bay Drive is being used as an alternate route to get into Avila Beach for the time being.

