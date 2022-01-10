Delays expected as work continues in recent rock slide area along Hwy 1

Drivers should expect delays this week along Highway 1 in the area where a recent rock slide impacted the road in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans says crews will be working to remove slide material from above the road one mile south of Ragged Point.

This could cause up to one-hour delays for drivers from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews will be using specialized equipment to remove remaining parts of the rock slide.

Signs will be up in the area warning drivers about the work.

No delays are expected between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. or on weekends.