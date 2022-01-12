Deliveries for Strauss Wind Project to cause delays through Lompoc this week

Drivers in Lompoc should expect delays the next few days as more parts for the Strauss Wind Project are delivered.

Crews are hoping to have a full set of 220-foot blades delivered Wednesday and Friday and three tower sections delivered Thursday.

Delays through town can be expected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Once complete, there will be 29 turbines over 400 feet tall from foundation to blade tip on a hilltop located on San Miguelito Canyon Road.

The project will produce enough energy to supply 44,000 households working directly with PG&E.

The developer says they chose Lompoc for the wind farm project because the topography is perpendicular to the predominant wind direction coming off the ocean and the wind picks up when solar power goes down at dusk and dawn.

