Demolition phase begins for new downtown SLO parking structure

The demolition phase for the new parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo began Monday.

Crews with the City of San Luis Obispo demolished old vacant buildings next to the proposed structure area, which will be located at the corner of Palm, Nipomo and Monterey streets.

The structure, called the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure, will be 163,000 square feet and feature 396 parking spaces. It will have electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage and provide overnight parking options for downtown residents.

Ground-breaking on the new lot will begin in the fall.

"This parking structure is really important for what the community envisions as the cultural corridor and the Monterey Street segment, so the city is partnering with the SLO Repertory Theatre on this for their building on the site," Brian Nelson, City of San Luis Obispo deputy director of public works told Ashley Stevens of KSBY earlier this month.

It will be the first new parking structure in downtown in 20 years.