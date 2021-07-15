Deputies arrest San Luis Obispo man at Chumash Casino

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a San Luis Obispo man for numerous weapons and narcotics charges on Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to the Chumash Casino parking garage at approximately 2:47 p.m., for a report of a person who had been unconscious, with drug paraphernalia on his lap.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 27-year-old Jacob Southard awake and being detained by Casino security.

Deputies say when they searched Southard's vehicle, they found a handgun, loaded high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and an illegally modified high-power rifle. Deputies also discovered a pistol that was reported stolen out of Humboldt County which was loaded and tucked under the driver's seat. Southard was also found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, prescription medication, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Southard was arrested and booked at the Main Jail for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Southard was released on $35,000 bail.