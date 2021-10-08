Deputies release photos of Acorn Plaza burglary suspects

Following multiple burglaries in Acorn Plaza, deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office have released security camera footage of the suspects.

Four businesses located in Acorn Plaza in Orcutt, at 4869 S. Bradley Rd., were burglarized early Tuesday morning. The burglaries happened around 2 a.m..

In the captured footage, two suspects are apparently seen loading items into a gray Porsche Cayenne, department officials say.

One suspect can be seen wearing a green colored hoodie and light colored pants. The second suspect is wearing a beanie, a dark hoodie and dark baggie pants. A possible third suspect is seen in the passenger seat of the SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the identity of one or more of the suspects, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150.