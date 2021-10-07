Orcutt businesses asking for community's help after Tuesday morning break-ins

A series of recent break-ins at one shopping plaza in Orcutt is now being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A total of four businesses located at the Acorn Plaza Shopping Center in Orcutt were burglarized at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to an alarm at Ricky's House of Pizza and shortly after, realized other businesses were hit as well.

"Just seeing all the glass on the floor I felt a little distraught knowing that somebody was in my restaurant,” said Bryton Silva, Ricky's House of Pizza manager.

Orcutt Bakery, Cold Stone Creamery, and Cubanissimo Cuban Cafe and Coffee House were also broken into. Their front glass doors were shattered and registers, computers, and safes were taken.

This all resulted in thousands of dollars worth of property damage and theft.

"It's just devastating, you know, to walk in and to see shattered glass all over the floor. You know, we are all just small businesses trying our hardest to get through a rough time,” said Kristen LaGrange, Cubanissimo Cafe General Manager.

After hearing news of the break-ins, customers like Galen Powers decided to show their support.

"It was just sad so we decided to take a walk this morning and we thought we would come by and try to spend some money at some of the businesses that were hit,” Powers said.

LaGrange has created a GoFundMe for all four businesses that were hit.

She says although they do have insurance, things like deductibles and loss of income while doing the cleanup are additional costs.

"We are so blessed and grateful for everyone in Orcutt that has reached out and has either helped out with money or sentiments of goodwill and it's just overwhelming in the most lovely ways,” LaGrange said.

The businesses do have security cameras and say they are working with the sheriff's office. As of now, they’ve all re-opened for service.