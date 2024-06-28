Deputies say the animal abuser rode a stolen bike. Now they are looking for its owner.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies said a suspected stolen bike was recovered when they arrested the teen in an animal abuse case Wednesday.

The 14-year-old teen was arrested on suspicion of killing 4 chickens in Isla Vista the week prior.

When deputies approached the teen, officials said he was riding a bicycle that deputies believed to be stolen but had not been reported.

According to the press release, the bicycle is a white, adult-size, Giant-brand bicycle with a black rack on the back.

Deputies said the bicycle could be stolen somewhere in the southwest Ellwood area in Goleta and Isla Vista.

If you think this is your bike, please contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179.

Officials said proof of ownership such as a serial number or receipt will be helpful in confirming ownership and facilitating the return of the bicycle.

