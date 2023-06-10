Deputies search for missing 12-year-old from San Miguel

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from San Miguel.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call in San Miguel Saturday morning about a missing 12-year-old girl named Addie Wilson.

Wilson was reportedly last seen by her family at their home in rural San Miguel. It is believed she left on foot and may have been picked up by a driver.

Wilson is described as a white juvenile, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a smiley face on it and blue jeans with rips on the knees.

Detectives say she is considered at-risk because of her age.

Please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550 if anyone has information on her whereabouts.