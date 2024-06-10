Deputies search for suspects in shooting that left a Santa Maria teen injured

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Santa Maria that left a teen seriously injured.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday at about 12:02 a.m. at a home on the 700-block Rosemary Road.

When they arrived, deputies found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. His status is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or know the identity of the suspect(s) to reach out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (805) 934-6150. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (805) 681-4171 or you can submit an anonymous tip on this website: www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.