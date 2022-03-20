Despite gloomy weather, visitors head to Pismo Beach.

With many people either starting or finishing their spring breaks, businesses in Pismo Beach were positively impacted by the large crowds.

"It's been about oh I would say about three weeks ago when the weather was beautiful, and it gradually they're coming in and we’re getting a good response, the shops are open the restaurants are open the masks are gone some people will still use a mask,” said TERRY FRANCO, a representative from the Pismo Beach Visitor Center.

Despite gloomy weather and rain, visitors made the drive such as Vincent Fashano who traveled from Sacramento.

"Just the ocean, the waves, the weather has been nicer than today it started a little drizzling, but it's been nice other than that the really good food,” said Fashano. “Clam chowder we've been eating a lot of food honestly."

Thu Duong drove from Orange County and said he could not leave the Central Coast without visiting his favorite restaurants.

"We're probably going to go to the cinnamon roll place right now, they had some of the Splash Clam Chowder, you gotta get the clam chowder," said Duong.

Some local businesses in Pismo Beach told KSBY News they are feeling a sense of relief with the amount of support they received this weekend.

"Food wise, shopping, just enjoying the pier you see a lot of people on the pier,” added Franco. “They're loving it's open and ready for them."