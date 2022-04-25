Det. Benedetti, Sgt. Stanley to be remembered at annual Peace Officers' Memorial

A memorial to honor two San Luis Obispo County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in the past year will take place in Pismo Beach, organizers announced.

The Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony for San Luis Obispo County will take place at 10 a.m. on May 5 at the Pismo Beach Pier.

This year, the annual ceremony will pay tribute to SLOPD Detective Luca Benedetti and Atascadero State Hospital Police Department Sergeant Thomas Stanley.

Benedetti, 37, was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant on May 10, 2021.

Stanley, 56, died from COVID-19 related complications on Dec. 31, 2021.

Officials say the memorial ceremony will include a California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation Honor Guard and 21-gun salute team, a CHP flyover and a ladder truck from SLO City Fire Department that will fly the American flag.

Community members who wish to attend are encouraged to plan for limited seating and parking.

The ceremony is organized by the Criminal Justice Administrators' Association.