Detectives: Deadly Santa Maria shooting gang-related, teen shot, killed may have been shot before in Lompoc

Santa Maria Police detectives believe a deadly shooting Friday night may have been gang-related.

Santa Maria police officers checked in on a large gathering of people and vehicles Friday night.

Officers say at about 10 p.m. there was an extremely large crowd in an area of the 1300 block of S. Bradley in a parking lot.

While in the area, officers heard gunshots fired from within the large crowd. When they approached they located two gunshot wound victims in the crowd.

Officers believe a confrontation happened right before the shooting.

A 21-year-old Guadalupe man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

The second victim, a 14-year-old male from Lompoc, died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators have also learned that in mid-June 2023, the 14-year-old victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound related to an incident in the City of Lompoc.

The Santa Maria Police Department and the Lompoc Police Department are working together in this investigation. Police have not confirmed if these two incidents are connected.

The 21-year-old victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Santa Maria Police Department would like to thank members of the public that have come forward with information related to this case. They encourage others with information to please do the same.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1349 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.

Information may be left anonymously at these numbers or online via the SMPD Anonymous Tip Line at the link below.

https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police [cityofsantamaria.org]