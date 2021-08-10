Detectives identify suspect in Cate School sexual abuse investigation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives confirmed Monday the identity of a suspect in the Cate School sexual abuse investigation.

Detectives identified 27-year-old Da'Jon Tyrik James as the person involved in the sexual abuse claims.

Detectives say they received numerous reports after their initial release regarding a warrant service at Cate School.

Among further investigation, detectives contacted the Boulder County Sheriff's Office who identified James as a suspect for crimes in their jurisdiction.

Sheriff's detectives have identified several sexual assault survivors in this case who are both current and former students of Cate School.

Detectives believe there may be additional survivors or witnesses who have not yet been located or contacted. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Valencia at (805) 681-4150.

Sheriff's detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.