Diablo Canyon Power Plant enters extended operations

PG&E announced Thursday that Diablo Canyon Power Plant has officially entered extended operations.

In 2016, the utility announced plans to decommission the nuclear power plant by 2025. But in 2022, amid increasing calls to keep it running as the state transitions to more renewable energy sources, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 846, allowing the plant to continue operating until at least 2030.

The plant’s Unit 1 reactor was originally supposed to go offline in November 2024. Unit 2 was set to shut down on August 26 of this year.