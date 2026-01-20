Diablo Canyon Power Plant siren system to conduct low-volume growl tests

Communities across San Luis Obispo County may hear sirens during the next few days.

The Early Warning System sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) will be conducting growl tests on January 20 and tomorrow, January 21.

Sirens through the EPZ will be tested individually for a few seconds. This is a test, meaning no public action is required.

The siren system was installed per requirement for Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operations. However, they can also be used for any local emergency, including natural or man-made disasters.

If the siren system is ever activated during an emergency, this means the Emergency Alert System has been activated. Community members should tune into a local television or radio station for both information and further instructions. Sirens are one of the only systems that may be used to alert the public. For more information, visit prepareslo.org.