Diablo Canyon turns to artificial intelligence — a first for nuclear plants

Diablo Canyon Power Plant is turning to artificial intelligence in what PG&E says is a first for nuclear power plants.

The agreement with Atomic Canyon's Neutron Enterprise AI solution was announced Wednesday.

PG&E says it will use the technology on-site to access data and free up employees to manage the plant itself.

PG&E spokesperson Suzanne Hosn says employees spend countless hours accessing and managing billions of pages of technical documentation spread across multiple platforms. Generative AI can handle similar searches in minutes.

"It will enable us to really rapidly go through millions and millions of records and billions of data points really rapidly that can help increase efficiency and help us safely operate the plant," Hosn said.

The new technology will not replace any employees. Instead, PG&E says it will free up those employees to better manage the plant.

The artificial intelligence will also not be used to operate any systems, only retrieve and manage data.