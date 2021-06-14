Dignity Health blood drives collect nearly 500 units of blood in total

Dignity Health says its recent blood drives at local hospitals collected enough donations to save 1,485 lives.

Twelve blood drives were held at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dignity Health says it made accommodations so that both employees and community members were able to donate in a safe environment during the pandemic. As a result, they reportedly collected a total of 495 units of blood.

Still, Vitalant, the organization that supplies donated blood to local hospitals, says it's facing a critical shortage of blood right now.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.