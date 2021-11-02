Dignity Health opens new health center in Nipomo

Dignity Health opened a new primary heath care center in Nipomo.

The Monarch Village Health Center celebrated its grand opening on October 28.

It's located at the Trilogy residence and golf community at 1560 Mesa Rd.

Dr. Richard Day and Dr. Scott Davis will be the two primary physicians at Monarch Village Health Center.

Dignity Health plans to open lab services next to the health center in the future.

The primary care office will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (805) 614-5640.