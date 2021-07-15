Dignity Health to host more blood drives through the summer

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals have announced that they will be partnering with Vitalant in upcoming blood drives.

Three additional blood drives are set at locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Dignity Health has announced the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at French Hospital Medical Center, in the Copeland Health Education Pavilion at 1911 South Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in the Annex Conference Room at 345 South Halcyon Rd., Arroyo Grande.

Friday, Aug. 24, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marian Regional Medical Center in the Conference Center at the corner of Palisades and Church Street.

Dignity Health Central Coast says that through their past twelve blood drives, donors have given enough blood to save 1,485 lives. They say that the process only takes 45 minutes, but that each donor can save up to three lives.

In June, Vitalant said it was facing a critical blood shortage.

Donors can register for an appointment on Vitalant's website.