Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dignity Health to host more blood drives through the summer

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY stock image
The three upcoming blood drives are scheduled for July and August.
Blood drive
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 13:58:15-04

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals have announced that they will be partnering with Vitalant in upcoming blood drives.

Three additional blood drives are set at locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Dignity Health has announced the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at French Hospital Medical Center, in the Copeland Health Education Pavilion at 1911 South Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in the Annex Conference Room at 345 South Halcyon Rd., Arroyo Grande.
  • Friday, Aug. 24, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marian Regional Medical Center in the Conference Center at the corner of Palisades and Church Street.

Dignity Health Central Coast says that through their past twelve blood drives, donors have given enough blood to save 1,485 lives. They say that the process only takes 45 minutes, but that each donor can save up to three lives.

In June, Vitalant said it was facing a critical blood shortage.

Donors can register for an appointment on Vitalant's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today