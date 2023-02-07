Disaster Recovery Center in San Luis Obispo to close soon

The Disaster Recovery Center in San Luis Obispo will soon be shutting its doors at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

"If you want to go for in-person services to apply for FEMA financial assistance or SBA assistance or any other services in person, now is your time," said San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator Rachel Dion.

The Disaster Recovery Center is shutting down on February 14.

"This is really common," Dion said. "Most Disaster Recovery Centers are only open for a couple of weeks following a disaster."

The center at the Vets Hall was supposed to close this week but will remain open a little longer due to demand.

"We're still seeing about 120 people per day," Dion said. "We want to allow people more time to come in for those in-person services. In our neighboring counties, Monterey’s DRC is closed this week. Santa Cruz is closing next week. It's pretty on par with what neighboring counties are doing as well."

More than 1,500 residents applied for FEMA federal financial assistance following the January storms.

The relief program has served more than 400 families and has dispersed over $2.2 million in assistance.

"This is a huge partnership between the County of San Luis Obispo, FEMA and Cal OES, so it's been hugely successful," Dion said. "We've heard a lot of great feedback from the community."

Online assistance will still be available after the center closes, with the deadline to apply for federal financial assistance set for March 16.

Meanwhile, Disaster CalFresh is taking applications for those impacted by disasters.

"It's a specific federal program for those who have been impacted by natural disaster," said CalFresh Outreach Manager Venessa Rodriguez. "It provides a month's worth of benefits to those who've been affected."

The Disaster CalFresh application period runs through February 15.

"Disaster coverage is temporary when, specifically, a disaster has occurred," Rodriguez said. "As of now, the application has opened today, and it will be open until the 15th."

CalFresh is also partnering with the SLO Food Bank to cater to those in need in the area.

"The SLO Food Bank is really just here to support our community and be able to let everyone know about the food resources that are available to them and get the word out, especially for this limited time," Rodriguez said.

For more information on how to apply for Disaster Calfresh, visit the SLO Food Bank website here, the CDSS website here, and the benefits website here.