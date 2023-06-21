Disaster Recovery Center to open in Oceano on Thursday

A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Oceano on Thursday, June 22, to provide resources to local residents who were affected by the storms in February and March.

The center be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, June 26, at the Oceano Community Services District Board Room located at 1655 Front Street.

Residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in the storms can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources that are available.

Spanish and ASL interpreter services will be available.

Another Disaster Recovery Center is expected to open soon in the North County.

You can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call 1-800-621-3362 for more information.

The Disaster Recovery Center is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and County of San Luis Obispo.

