Disciplinary measures being taken against VMS student following lockdown

A student believed to have made 911 calls Tuesday from Vandenberg Middle School, prompting a lockdown there and at nearby Manzanita Public Charter School, has been identified, officials with the Lompoc Unified School District confirm to KSBY.

“The student was quickly identified and VMS, the District, and VSFB are taking disciplinary measures,” the spokesperson said, adding that “This matter is being taken very seriously, and we are actively addressing it in accordance with our disciplinary procedures.”

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base’s 30th Security Forces Squadron, the lockdown was issued at around 10 a.m. after reports of shots fired near the schools, which are located across from the base’s main gate off Highway 1.

Vandenberg Middle School reports a student, whose name is not being released, made “several false reports that were of a significant nature.”

Base officials say a sweep of the area was done and the area deemed safe. No injuries were reported but no one was able to leave or enter the schools until the shelter-in-place was lifted and all-clear given at around 1 p.m.

“We want to assure the community that swift and appropriate actions are being taken to address the situation and prevent recurrence,” the district spokesperson said, adding that “We are working closely with all parties involved to ensure accountability.”

The district says as a way to ensure a safe learning environment for all students in the district, it’s reinforcing education efforts to promote awareness and accountability.

Additional counselors are made available at the middle school this week to any students needing support over the coming days following Tuesday’s incident.