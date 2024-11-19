Vandenberg Middle School placed on lockdown

UPDATE (12:07 P.M.) - Vandenberg Space Force Base officials say all students at Vandenberg Middle School and Manzanita Charter School are safe and accounted for. They urged people to avoid the two schools until further notice.

UPDATE (11:19 a.m.) - Sheriff's officials say a family assistance center has been established at Timber Ln. and Katsura St. for parents/guardians of Vandenberg Middle School students.

UPDATE (10:57 a.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say deputies have concluded their check of the campus and found no threat or injuries. They are reportedly looking into whether the incident was related to a training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

(10:47 a.m.) - Vandenberg Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Lompoc Unified School District reports authorities with Vandenberg Space Force Base and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office were on campus.

People were asked not to call the school and to stay away from the campus.

Vandenberg could not immediately comment on the situation or tell KSBY whether the incident was related to a planned active shooter response training this week.

The sheriff’s office also could not comment as they were only assisting.

The school is located off Mountain View Boulevard across from the base’s main gate.

