Dive team assisting with search for missing man in Santa Maria

Search crews were out once again Thursday looking for any signs of a man reported missing following Tuesday’s storm.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to the area of Blosser Road and Canal Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man identified as David Navarro, 32, was missing after entering a fenced-off area near a flood control reservoir.

SMPD David Navarro

Police say Navarro was never seen entering the water; however, his jacket was located in the water nearby.

Assistance from the Santa Maria Fire Department was requested along with a search and rescue team from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office dive team was also still on scene Thursday.

Police say they’ve also utilized drones, thermal imaging and a CHP helicopter for the search, which has also been done in nearby flood channels.

The Santa Maria Police Department’s detective bureau is now in charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SMPD at (805) 928-3781 x2277.