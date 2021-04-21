Doctors seeing increase in sports injuries

More sports injuries are taking place with the return of multiple sports following the height of the pandemic.

Doctors are seeing youth and adult injuries taking place at a higher frequency.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Dimitri Delagrammaticas said, “We saw a decline of the usual injuries we typically see. Certainly, as sports have started up again, we are starting to see the usual complement ankle sprains and ligament tears.”

Precision Physical Therapy and Wellness Co-Owner Dr. Dave Svetich said, “The general population across the board has more ankle sprains, more fractures.”

Pediatrician Dr. Rene Bravo said, “There are more concussions again but that’s the risk of contact sports of course.”

Doctors say they have noticed similar injuries sustained recently.

Svetich said, “The pulled hamstring is probably number one along with the sprained ankle right now.”

Doctors say they are thankful they are seeing an improvement in mental health.

Bravo said, “We were seeing an increasingly high number of kids that were depressed and anxious. Things have picked up and people have more confidence.”

With the long layoff from intense workouts, doctors are urging their patients to take note of all injuries to prevent further damage.

Bravo said, “I think it’s important for kids to listen to their trainers and coaches right now. It’s always been important but it’s exceedingly so now.”

Delagrammaticas said, “If there are certain aches and pains presenting, listen to those and take appropriate rest.”